GothicSluts.com Nominated for Adult Site of the Year – Niche

I am super duper excited to share that GothicSluts.com is nominated for Adult Site of the Year – Niche in the XBiz Awards! GothicSluts.com celebrates the darkly seductive style of those pale skinned beauties you find in dark smoky nightclubs with good music, in dominatrix dungeons, at cemetery picnics, and at home with candles, good books, and their cat. Gothic Sluts is one of the longest-running sites on the net. It features Forrest Black’s award-winning design. Forrest and I are proud of our pinup photography featured on the site, along with work from such notables as Chad Michael Ward, Kelly Lind, Carlos Batts, and many others. Gothic Sluts showcases the erotic gothic beauty of all the most famous gothic supermodels, including Dita Von Teese, Dana Dark, Mistress Domiana, Fetus de Milo, Jade-blue Eclipse, Masuimi Max, Yolanda, Arabelle Rafael, Dahlia Dark, Alecia Joy, Asphyxia Noir, Penny Poison, Scarlet Starr, Annika Amour, Alley Shiver, Sara X, Malice McMunn and many other uniquely stylish magazine cover girls and poster babes and stars.

GothicSluts.com has received a nomination in the award category Adult Site of the Year – Niche.

