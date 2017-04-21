Multiple APN 2017 AltPorn Awards Nominations for Blue Blood and Blue Blood Talent

Yay! Blue Blood and Blue Blood talent (including yours truly!) have a whole lot of nominations in the upcoming APN 2017 AltPorn Awards presenting by MyFreeCams!

The nominations we are all super excited about include BlueBlood.com for Best Membership Site (Multigirl/Community), RazorCandi for Best Solo Girl Site and Best Punk Shoot and Best Gothic Shoot and Best Nerd Shoot, Penny Poison for Best Modified Cam Girl and Best Modern Burlesque and Best Punk Shoot and Best Gothic Shoot, SpookyCash nominated for Best AltPorn Affiliate Program, Bella Vendetta for Best 420 Cam, Miss Crash for Best Modern Burlesque, Masuimi Max for Best Solo Girl Site and Best Modern Burlesque and Best Punk Shoot and Best Gothic Shoot and Best Nerd Shoot and Best Burner Shoot, Asphyxia Noir for Best Punk Shoot and Best Gothic Shoot and Best Nerd Shoot, Dorothy for Best Nerd Shoot and Best Burner/Raver Shoot, Chikkin for Best Burner/Raver Shoot, Harley Greens for Best Burner/Raver Shoot, and Forrest Black & yours truly for Best Alternative Erotica Photographer.

The are still accepting fan and industry voting for a little bit longer. You can see the whole list of nominees and how to vote at AltPorn Awards 2017: Nominees – Full List. If you are voting, I would especially love to win for Best Photographer again :-) We are really looking forward to the red carpet event on May 6 in Hollywood too!

Shortlink: