Tomorrow night, Bar Sinister is celebrating two decades of elegant dark decadence in the heart of Hollywood. Presented by MyFreeCams, the event features red carpet goodness (dress to impress!) and 500 gift bags with swag from MFC, Blue Blood, Blackcraft, Doom’s Whiskey, Rivithead, AltStar Magazine from AltPorn.Net and more!

Check out this gallery of photographs by Tim Sinn, from last year’s 19th Anniversary event and read the press release below for more details. Sign up at BarSin.net to be notified of updates for the Bar Sinister coffee table art book retrospective, to be published by Blue Blood books next year. Visit BarSinister.net for presales tickets for the party.

Bar Sinister 20 Year Anniversary Celebration Party Sponsored by MyFreeCams and Book

Bar Sinister, the world-renowned underground alternative nightclub of Hollywood, is truly a Hollywood experience like no other that celebrates the unique, creative & open minded clientele. This August 2018 Bar Sinister is proudly celebrating its 20th year with a huge bash and launching a book of the venerable nightspot’s history, forthcoming from Blue Blood.

On August 18, the Bar Sinister 20 Year Anniversary bacchanal, presented by MyFreeCams, will be the place to be. This is a party not to be missed and attire to be admired will be on display by all! The event will be taking over the entire Boardner’s venue to allow well over 800 guests to enjoy the debauchery. There will be complimentary champagne, a red carpet, and hundreds of gift bags with collectible Sinister T-shirts and incredible surprises and giveaways from local artists, designers and more. As always, the dress code is Gothic Gaultier chic, alternative/upscale black, fab fetish, or futuristic attire, so start planning your outfit now! The night will feature three rooms of music, including dark psychedelic band Spirit in the Room and Dead Posey on the main stage and DJ’s Tommy, Amanda Jones, JPEG, John C, Jeremy Dawson of MXMS, and more. The daring can play in Purgatory, the Fetish Pleasure Playroom. Mistress Bella Bathory and the ladies of Femme Domme Fatale will present fashionably fetish performance with tantalizing artistic shows.

For two decades this August, visionary creator Tricia LaBelle has made Bar Sinister the go-to venue in Los Angeles for inclusive or newbie, sex positive, subculture nightlife which crosses genres of gothic, fetish, rocker, cosplay, tattoo, LGBT, and all forms of general underground alternative. Located in the most desirable area of Hollywood, they have been the chosen venue for events including the AltPorn Awards, the Gothic.net launch, the Fetish Film Festival, Harry Potter Annual Anniversary Event, Dark Alice N’ Wonderland and the Ghostly Halloween Ball along with countless popular dark bands and alternative fashion shows.

What lurks inside our souls is at Sinister every Saturday night…so Leave your religions at the door and elevate your mind! Everyone is welcome.

See BarSin.net for book info and BarSinister.net for club calendar.