Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 70: Battle of Winterfell, or Stick ‘em With the Pointy End

Our third, blood-soaked episode of this final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones begins with our poor Sam at loose ends, wandering through the near-chaos as our various forces muster out. We check in with Tyrion, Davos, and Sansa, and then we review the massive outlay of troops. At the forefront we have most of the remaining named characters and finally Sam. Dolorous Edd breaks the silence with an annoyed rebuke. Ah we have missed you, Lord Commander Dolorous Edd.

And here’s Ghost again, just chilling like he’s sitting by a table at brunch with his indulgent owners. Let’s see if Ghost does fucking anything this ep.

A single rider approaches. This turns out not to be any of the Winter bros, but is in fact Red Mel, who has clearly been gathering her might in the time since her banishment. She has not forgotten how to make an entrance. (Davos has resolutely not forgotten or forgiven, but is prepared to accept her prophesy of her own death.)

And so it begins, with a generation of Dothraki screamers disappearing into the darkness, utterly extinguished. Riding in retreat we get a few maddened, riderless horses and Jorah. (No Ghost.)

The enemy’s first charge is a god damned tsunami of corpses, which sounds like a Cards Against Humanity white card and looks like certain fucking doom for the neat array of pikemen and foot soldiers in their path. Air support finally arrives, pouring on fire until atmospheric conditions suddenly worsen.

The melee continues, with Jorah unhorsed, Brienne swarmed, Sam on his ass, and Edd skewered from behind. We hardly knew ye, you miserable bugger.

Sansa arrives in the crypt, her face deliberately impassive. No one asks about what’s going on above, except for Tyrion with his eyes. He gets his wordless answer, and consults the first of his wineskins for further council.

Up in the air, visibility is near zero, and our inexperienced dogfighters are getting in each other’s way.

On the ground, some bright spark sounds the retreat while there are still troops alive to run. The Unsullied provide what cover they can, and eventually fall back inside the castle. Then it’s time to light up the trenches, which would be a marvelous thing if it worked. Where flaming arrows and torchmen fail, Mel and her magicks succeed, and not a moment too fucking soon.

It’s a low-dialogue ep so far, and the only people talking are the ones who can’t do anything else. That would be Varys, Tyrion, and Sansa. Witty remarks won’t make a difference, at least not upstairs.

Upstairs there’s a lull while the endless army of the dead gets out some marshmallows and makes s’mores. Theon and Bran have a quick heart to heart, and Bran smokes out his eyeballs and sends some raven drones to gather intel on his pal the Night King. Who is overseeing things from the air and is fine with smothering the trenches with bodies until they can be walked across. This necessitates some rejiggering of tactics as the endless army of corpses swarms the wall like ants.

In the ensuing hell of hack ‘n’ slash, the Hound loses his nerve and Arya goes into nightmare mode. And Lady Mormont slays herself a motherfucking ice giant.

Like the rest of this tactical shitshow, the dragon dogfighting isn’t going well.

And we get a tense couple of minutes with Arya playing cat & mouse in the library, which I’m sure looked awesome in storyboards.

Down in the crypts, Tyrion hasn’t run out of wine yet and no one’s opening the door.

What are the Hound and Beric doing skulking around inside the castle, by the way? Besides being there to save Arya’s bacon. Which they do, though at a cost. Beric’s done, and Mel doesn’t feel like bringing him back again, it would seem. Mel gives a couple of cryptic pronouncements, one of which is a New Order song lyric I think, and Arya makes a run for it.

Out in the Godswood, the dead are in arrow range. Up above, the dragon dogfight is getting into close quarters. The Night King takes a tumble, and Jon eats some snow. And you’d think dragon fire would do a little harm, but NK doesn’t even brush his shoulders off after that blast.

So it’s time for Valyrian steel to do its work. Jon has some idea that his enemies should face him in single combat, it seems. Didn’t work with Ramsay Bolton, doesn’t work with the NK. Instead, we get to Phase II of the NK’s battle plan, which involves re-animating any handy fresh corpses, of which there are many, many. Lots of baby blue eyes opening here. And here come the Winter boys, standing tall.

Down in the crypts, you know you saw this coming.

Jon’s looking like toast until Dany swoops in, pouring down flames. And Dany gets caught napping as the dead swarm her dragon, and is looking well toasted herself until a miraculously still alive Jorah swoops in.

Inside the castle walls, most of the named characters are still flailing away as Jon hacks his way past them. Meanwhile in the Godswood, Theon is fighting desperately while Bran does whatever the fuck he is doing with his smoke eyes. Down in the crypt, Tyrion and Sansa share a tender moment before bursting from cover to get themselves properly killed.

And it’s last stand time all around. Jon is pinned down by godzilla breath, Theon is surrounded, Jorah’s getting hacked to bits, and everyone else is up against the wall with nothing but ice zombies as far as the eye can see.

Theon has a moment of respite, but it turns out the ice zombies are just holding up in deference to the NK, who is striding in at a leisurely pace. Bran takes a moment to thank Theon for his service, and leaves him to complete his redemption with a final, doomed charge.

After a bit more leisurely striding, Bran and the NK lock eyes. Bran looks bored, the NK looks miffed. And the NK unhurriedly reaches for his dangerous icicle…

And Arya saves the motherfucking day, with the Valyrian steel dagger that nearly killed Bran all those years ago. The NK doesn’t get a chance to appreciate the irony before he explodes along with his long-haired pals.

This cuts the puppets strings on the rest of the dead en masse, including the ice dragon that was about to eat Jon. Also hitting the ground is Jorah Mormont, who can’t have an ounce of blood left in him. He dies mourned by his beloved queen and her dragon.

Who’s still standing? Jaime, Brienne and Pod; Tyrion, Sansa, Varys, Gilly, and Missandei; and Arya and Bran. Bran is sitting, but he’s alive. And the Hound is still walking, lucky for anyone who wants to see him kill his big brother. And now there’s Mel, wandering into the snow, shedding her various glamors, and falling before the eyes of the man to whom she prophesied her death. I call that cheating, but given Mel’s shitty track record at prophesy, you can see why she’d resort to juicing her stats.

And that would be the battle of Winterfell in the books. The only survivors I’m still looking for are Sam and Ghost. See you next week when we will be plotting Cersei’s comeuppance.

Battle of Winterfell Battle of Winterfell

Battle of Winterfell Battle of Winterfell

Battle of Winterfell Battle of Winterfell





Shortlink: