Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 69: Final Season Second Episode, or The Things We Do for Love

Our second episode of this final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones begins with Jaime on the hot seat, as expected. He’s soaking up some serious Dany Imperiousness, and in his defense has little to offer except to say Cersei is an equal opportunity liar and betrayer. If he only knew.

It’s looking bad for Jaime and doesn’t look good for Tyrion either, frankly. Fortunately Brienne pipes up, and she has clout with Sansa. (Jaime is as surprised by this as anyone.) Jon concurs, though it isn’t a ringing endorsement, and Dany allows the motion to pass with a minimum of grace.

She doesn’t exactly storm out, and she doesn’t summarily fire Tyrion, but it’s a near thing, and Tyrion knows it. His aside to Jorah and Varys sounds like foreshadowing.

Down in the forges, Arya is checking on her special order, and having a long look at Gendry, the mook. To his credit, Gendry understands that for Arya, chucking blades is flirting.

And at the weirwood tree, Jaime is contrite and Bran is philosophical. Bran wouldn’t be the three-eyed raven if Jaime hadn’t shoved him out a tower window, true. Is that really the start of Jaime’s road to redemption? Tough call. We could parse all this out, I suppose, but there’s urgent business afoot.

Well, not really. There’s Tyrion and Jaime bullshitting back and forth as they stride the battlements. Tyrion has a few points. Jaime clearly never had any illusions about Cersei, and Tyrion’s got very little chance of making it out of Winterfell with brown eyes.

And Pod is a proper man at arms now. And Brienne still doesn’t know what to do with the idea that Jaime respects her.

Speaking of hard-won respect, we have Jorah coming to Tyrion’s defense with Dany.

And we get a set-to between Dany and Sansa, with Sansa rocking some impressive leather armor. The two most powerful women in the castle get together and spill the tea, and it’s going so well until we get to what happens afterwards.

Fortunately Theon shows up (not words one types often). Theon doesn’t have much clout anywhere in the world except with Sansa, who hasn’t forgotten that he broke his conditioning to help her escape from Ramsay Bolton. So him and his filthy pack of Ironborn join the army of the living.

The rest of the army of the living aren’t so sure about what the fuck is going on. Luckily they have Ser Davos and Gilly dishing out bowls of brown and whatever wisdom they can spare.

And riders approach! Edd and Tormund and Beric here, with hearty greetings and shitty news.

So it’s to the map room for exposition and strategizing. The plan sucks, let’s be frank, but all options suck here. So it’s Bran in the Godswood waiting for the dour chap with the ice dragon, and everyone else in the catacombs or outside in the meat grinder. Tormund says what we’re all thinking, which is him trying to be flirtatious at the same time.

Let’s get some rest, says Jon. He’s definitely going to manage a disco nap before the endless torrent of ice zombies rolls in. Not with Dany, he’s not.

We don’t get to hear Tyrion’s debrief with Bran, which is probably for the best.

Missandei is having trouble making friends, and while nobody’s slinging racial slurs, they don’t really have to. Grey is taking a positive view of the future here, but remember he’s a soldier from childhood and has never lost a battle. He’s programmed to plan for victory.

And here’s Ghost, just sitting there. Where the hell have you been, faithful beast? Grimly manning the battlements while Sam and Jon and Edd bullshit back and forth. Watching the horizon.

Tyrion’s finished his chat with Bran, and it’s time for a huge glass of vino with Jaime and a bit of a maunder about episode 1. Fortunately Brienne and Pod are looking for a warm spot too. And Davos, and Tormund. Tormund’s pickup artist game is deeply fucked up.

Since no one is sleeping and everyone is drinking, it’s inevitable that the Hound and Arya wind up sharing a skin and a few hard truths. And let’s not forget Beric Dondarrion, whose resurrection man got eaten by a zombie bear. Actually, let’s forget both of the old bastards and join Arya down in the store rooms for a bit of target practice and a whole lot of Gendry. Good going Arya.

Back by the fire, everyone but Brienne is well in their cups, and Tyrion is giving a pep talk about all the crap they’ve survived against odds nearly as shitty as the present. A slip of the tongue leads to the subject of sexism and knighthood, and Ser Jaime decides that now is the time to start a new tradition. Thusly is knighted Ser Brienne of Tarth, knight of the seven kingdoms, and let the consequences of that decision be dealt with if anyone walks away from tomorrow.

Ser Jorah Mormont, meanwhile, is contending with the will of his cousin Lady Mormont, and doing as well as anyone would. Once he is dismissed, Samwell Tarly is there with a length of Valyrian steel on offer. Seeing as Jorah’s family steel is on Jon’s hip at the moment, he accepts graciously.

And we get a song (I hate the songs, I just do), a brief montage of everyone’s current whereabouts, and we’re down in the crypt with Jon and Dany. Dany can’t have failed to notice Jon is ducking her, so it’s confrontation time. And out it comes, as straightforward as you can tell it. Dany is rightfully skeptical, and as she’s unpacking the first of the many implications, the horn blows. Three times, and that means white walkers.

And there they are, at the edge of the wood, Edgar Winter, Johnny Winter, Elric of Melnibone, and the rest of the icy Oak Ridge Boys, mounted and ready to stick an icicle lance right into someone’s eye. See you in episode 3.

