Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 71: Final Season Fourth Episode, or Cocks are Important

Our fourth episode of this final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones begins with a long, slow pan over the mortal remains of Jorah Mormont, as he is mourned by the woman he gladly gave his life for. This is followed by Sansa’s tears for Theon, and a wider establishing shot of the vast array of pyres and the crowd waiting to pay their last respects. And there’s Ghost, looking like a big white Wile E. Coyote after a bad ACME product incident.

Jon stands forth and gives us a broadly inclusive speech honoring the dead of the Battle That No One Will Believe. And you get a torch, and you get a torch, and we all get one last look at the remaining named characters who fell last week. And the flames and smoke rise high.

In the great hall, folks are putting down a base of starchy food for some serious drinking to come. Gendry takes a chance sitting by the Hound, who abuses him as expected but doesn’t exactly discourage him. And as he tries to make a quick escape, he gets buttonholed by Dany, who toys with him a bit before magnanimously naming him not merely trueborn but Lord Fucking Gendry. He’s a Baratheon to the bone, he’ll do just fine.

And Jaime speaks for all when he says it’s time to drink. And Tyrion gives us the theme of the episode: We may have defeated them, but we still have us to deal with.

But the party goes on. Vomiting is not celebrating? Whatever the Wildling equivalent of rugby is, Tormund played. And the toasts begin, with Tormund honoring Dany, and Dany in turn honoring Arya, who still hasn’t made an appearance.

Now that we’re drinking, Tyrion has started his favorite game, which doesn’t have a name but should be called Gang Up on the Serious One. Brienne is our designated loser tonight.

Tormund isn’t done drinking or handing out honorifics, and he’s sloshing wine and calling Jon a king in earshot of Dany. Dany is, shall we say, not getting into the spirit of the proceedings, and who should notice but Varys. Who is even less in the spirit of things.

It’s Tyrion’s game, and of course he takes it too far by sexually bullying Brienne. Wrong tone, Tyrion. Brienne exits the scene with tipsy dignity, and Tormund’s pursuit is shut down hard by the Bros. Lannister. He takes it hard, poor man, but rallies as the evening’s options open up.

Not so much the Hound, who is here for the wine and not the company. He makes an exception for the Lady of Winterfell, who schools him concisely on the importance of owning your experiences.

Outside the great hall, the party roars along, with the exception of Arya’s little corner of zen. Poor Gendry just wants to bring her along with his good fortune, but it is not to be. To Arya’s credit, she’s genuinely touched and let’s him down firmly but kindly.

This is followed by the most uncomfortable seduction ever, with Brienne and Jaime breaking the tension that has existed since their first swordfight. What’s worth noting here is that for all we know, Jaime, a former Kingsguard, may never have been with a woman other than Cersei. So this is a big moment for him as well.

Back in their chambers, things are still dicey between Jon and Aunt Dany. The feelings are still there, but the Stark honor and Targaryen pride are in the way. Dany, who is no idiot, pragmatically proposes that Jon just keep his parentage a secret if he doesn’t want the throne. Jon, who is not pragmatic, wants to tell his sisters (cousins). That’s two bad ideas, but one’s less messy.

And we cut to Jaime and Brienne in the same poses as Arya and Gendry last episode. I guess that’s foreshadowing.

The next morning, or perhaps the morning after that judging by how not-hungover everyone looks, we’re in the map room wiping pieces off the table. Everyone has reasonable if optimistic plans regarding the taking of King’s Landing and the extirpation of Cersei. Sansa, pragmatically, suggests letting the exhausted and beaten up troops take a few days to lick their wounds. Dany takes that badly, in a very queenly way, and Jon smoothes it over. Sort of.

In the godswood, there’s more of this talk with the Stark siblings, and Jon follows his heart and has Bran tell the tale of Aegon Targaryen. He swears Arya and Sansa to secrecy, of course.

And we get a halfway charming scene with the Bros. Lannister, interrupted by an irritable Bronn and his Crossbow of Betrayal. It’s a potent device, seeing as he’s betraying everyone in the room and Cersei to boot.

On the snowy road south, we get a reunion of one of my favorite double acts, Arya and the Hound. Clegane Bowl On! And on the outskirts of town, we check in on Drogon and Rhaegal, who are both in flying condition at least.

Up on the battlements, we get a tense conversation between Tyrion and Sansa, which ends predictably with Sansa spilling the tea about Cousin Aegon.

Cousin Aegon, meanwhile, is parting with his old mate Tormund, and kicking poor Ghost out of the story and the CGI budget. Since we’re saying goodbyes, here’s Sam and Gilly and a player to be named later.

And, sailing to King’s Landing on calm seas, we have Grey and Missandei, looking quite sweet. Below decks, Tyrion is emptying out his bag of secrets for Varys, who knows how secrets work and when they aren’t secrets anymore. They discuss the thorny issues, and Tyrion says what we’re all thinking: Losing the war solves a lot of problems.

Meanwhile, high above it all, Dany is flying majestically into a brutal ambush. Rhaegal goes down, and the rest of the fleet are sitting ducks. A lucky few make it to the beach, Missandei not among them.

Down at King’s Landing, Cersei is being very pragmatic. Euron wants a son, she’s happy to let him take credit, so long as he isn’t looking too closely at the calendar I suppose. And human shields are always a pragmatic choice. And hostages are useful.

Back with Dany and her brain trust, Varys gets yet another chance to hand out the ugly truth, with Tyrion as backup. It doesn’t go over well with Dany, who is smarting over losing one dragon and nearly getting another shot out from under her. But she agrees to try a symbolic ultimatum before massacre time.

Varys is less than impressed with this and Tyrion is drinking hard trying to rationalize Dany’s less than savior-like stand. Varys is loyal only to the greater good, and Tyrion is loyal to Dany. This will end well.

Word has reached Winterfell of Dany and the fleet’s misfortunes, and Sansa is a bit on the ambivalent side about it. Jaime is not. Much to Brienne’s misery, Jaime is going to take his personal hell with him back to King’s Landing and try to sort this shit out himself.

And back down in King’s Landing, it’s parlay time. Dany and her brain trust and a token formation of Unsullied are standing at the gates, overlooked by a hundred archers and half a dozen crewed anti-dragon super crossbows. The gate opens and Qyburn saunters out; Tyrion trudges forth to meet him.

We get duelling ultimatums and some mild shit-talk, and Tyrion breaks protocol to address his sister directly. He appeals to her love of her children, and she falters momentarily, then turns to stone.

Missandei, given a chance to speak her last words, appropriately chooses the High Valyrian for Burn this motherfucker down.

Her body hits the dirt and every face says the same thing. It is fucking ON now, ladies and gentlemen.

