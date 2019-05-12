Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 72: Final Season Penultimate Episode, or I hope I deserve this

Our next-to-last episode of this final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones begins with Varys, hard at the dull admin part of his job. Answering emails, bucking up subordinates, deciding whether to poison the woman you’ve sworn fealty to.

Down at the beach, Varys takes a quick run at AegJon, hoping to get him on side. He finds himself up against the good old Stark honor, which is not to say stupidity.

And we get a tense, ugly scene with Dany and Tyrion, in which Tyrion is revealed yet again to be an idiot. This segues nicely into Varys being clapped in irons. Why does he take off his rings?

It ends on the beach again, with Tyrion bidding a guilt-ridden farewell and Varys accepting his fate. Drogon leans in close, like he’s delivering a kiss.

Afterwards, Dany is fondling Missandei’s slave collar. She offers it to Grey, who does the only thing that would honor her memory. And in comes AegJon, with truth and honor and not the right answers at this time. One last kiss with favorite Aunt Dany, and we’re done with love.

In the throne room at Dragonstone, an increasingly desperate-sounding Tyrion is negotiating for the lives of thousands in King’s Landing. Dany has written off a generation as collateral damage; Tyrion gets her to agree to call off the attack in the event of a surrender. Tyrion doesn’t look like a man who just won an argument. Also Jaime is in town.

Who else is in town? Arya and the Hound, here to do some killing and not a bit shy about it.

Stupid Tyrion and his stumbling Valyrian are also in town, looking to free Jaime for some useful purpose. Tyrion seems to think Jaime stands a chance of convincing Cersei to stand down and/or make a run for it. The title of Stupidest Lannister is totally up for grabs right now.

And we get an honest and tearful farewell between the two brothers. This bodes ill for them both, narratively speaking.

Dawn breaks over Blackwater Bay, and it’s time to tighten up the Giant Crossbows of Dishonor. And to batten down the hatches and make for the Red Keep. Outside the walls for some stupid reason, the Golden Company is waiting to earn their pay.

Last through the inner gate are Arya and the Hound, still on mission. Not getting through? Jaime. OK, plan B.

Dany, to her credit, has put some small thought into her aerial assault tactics, as evidenced by her coming in with the sun behind her, all Red Baron style. She dodges a couple of giant arrows and then keeps low, burning ships and sending fucking Euron over the side. Go Dany. Her next move is torching the slow-reloading emplacements on the city walls, which she accomplishes easily. Go, go Dany. Having done that, she signals her troops to end the idiotic staredown with the Golden Co. by blowing a giant flaming hole in the city walls. Go, go, go Dany.

And into the city pour the Unsullied, the Dothraki, and the remaining northmen. And taking up the rear, Tyrion.

Up in the Red Keep, Qyburn is here with the bad news and the worse news, which Cersei is not really accepting. She’s just watching the city burn as if it was a rerun of Columbo.

Down in the blood-soaked streets, it’s another staredown with the remnants of the Golden Co. This lasts as long as it takes for Drogon to take up a perch and fire off a toothy shriek or two. Then the swords start hitting the ground. It’s a tense, ugly minute waiting for the bells to ring, but finally they do, signalling the end of the battle and the surrender of King’s Landing.

That lasts about twenty seconds before Dany goes Col. Fucking Kurtz and calls in the airstrike.

And then it’s just murder and fucking mayhem all through the streets, with civilian women and children incinerated and hacked to death left and right. AegJon tries to call a halt and it is just not happening.

Down at the hidden quay, Jaime has found the dinghy and the secret passage, and also Euron, who has found one more way to be an insufferable asshole in this story. Have at it, boys.

The Red Keep, meanwhile, has fallen, at least partially into the ocean. Qyburn finally convinces a weeping Cersei to make a run for it.

Down at the quay, it’s a messy business, but a grievously wounded Jaime rallies to skewer Euron. Grandiose to the last, he congratulates himself as the man who killed Jaime Lannister. He clearly doesn’t watch this show, because no one with their head still attached is dead for certain around here.

In the map room, there’s a weirdly tender moment in which the Hound convinces Arya to choose her own life over vengeance. The Hound then traipses up the stairs and makes vengeance look pretty frickin’ awesome as he wipes out the remaining Queen’s guard on the way to his brother’s ass.

And that’s it for Qyburn. Sweet dreams, you ghoul.

Anyway, Clegane Bowl is ON. The Mountain without his helm looks like a cross between Anakin Skywalker, the Baron Harkonnen, and Varys.

And we’re back in the map room with Jaime and Cersei. First good news she’s had all day, and he’s bleeding like a stuck pig.

Clegane Bowl Update: The Mountain is pretty much already dead, and whatever the ghoul Qyburn did to him is gonna keep him reanimated through a lot of abuse. Not really fair.

Arya’s retreat, meanwhile, is going badly. And Dany isn’t done burninating shit.

And it’s eyeball to eyeball in Clegane Bowl, with the Mt. going for his signature move and the Hound going for a nice head spike. Neither one gets a kill, and finally the Hound goes for a mutual thousand foot drop into a lake of dragon fire, probably punching all the way down. Farewell, you giant bastards, farewell.

Those green bursts of fire, by the way, are caches of wildfire that Cersei clearly stashed around the city, just in case you felt a pulse of sympathy for the fucking madwoman. As they bloom and burn all around, AegJon sounds a retreat in hopes of getting some of his men out of the city cooked less than well-done.

Arya is somehow still alive and maneuvering, and is shepherding survivors as best she can. It’s going badly and Dany is still riding high.

Jaime and Cersei, meanwhile, are deep in the catacombs and going nowhere. They have a moment to say goodbye to each other, which is more than most are getting above ground. But it’s a super-disappointing end to two of the most important characters in the entire god damned story if I do say so. Farewell, House Lannister.

Mind you, we don’t see them dead. If the show is going to go for something this cheap, they can go cheaper.

Back above ground, a bloodied and traumatized Arya is still alive. The street scene looks like Pompeii after the eruption must have. And there’s a white horse that probably symbolizes something I am too dense to intuit right now. I’ll see if anything occurs to me before next week; meanwhile Arya’s riding off into the smoke and ash towards wherever the blue sky begins.

