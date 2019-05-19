Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 73: Series Finale, or Sometimes Duty is the Death of Love

Our final episode of this final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones begins with one of my favorite things, Striding with Tyrion. It’s not the usual deal, though. Tyrion is light on the witticisms here, and heavy on the taking in the child corpses and walking wounded with third-degree burns. And instead of Varys, he’s got AegJon and Davos, who aren’t feeling too chatty either. Tyrion finally pipes up to say he’s going in alone, which doesn’t go over well, but you know, it’s not a time for arguments. And just as a little callback to our last episode, Tyrion strides by one of the bells Dany decided not to heed.

AegJon and Davos make it to the city center just in time to witness Grey Worm violating whatever the Westerosi equivalent on the Geneva convention is. Shit gets heated and it’s up to Davos to defuse things, which leads to the least amount of blood shed as the situation allows. And it’s off to see Dany and hear her side of the story.

And it’s back to Striding with Tyrion in a very subdued fashion. He’s retracing the escape route he mapped out for Jaime, and we all know what he’s going to find, if he can navigate a few thousand tons of rubble. Which he can, being nimble and small. He takes it hard, poor chap.

And Arya’s here, and AegJon is shouldering his way through a mob of Dothraki horsemen, and it appears that Dany has set up the troops in formation, all Triumph of the Will style, for some manner of presentation. Dany is rocking some hardcore leather and cape action, and is ready for some oratory, with Drogon as her shrieking hype man. Speaking in Dothraki and High Valyrian, she makes clear her intention to take this show on the road throughout the Seven Kingdoms.

The most concerned parties, of course, don’t speak Valyrian for shit. Tyrion may have caught about half of that speech, and that is clearly enough. He steps up for a mic-drop resignation, and is escorted from the premises.

AegJon barely gets a snooty glance as Dany exits. And there’s Arya, who snuck up all stealthy. She has three solid points to impart, namely that Sansa is not going to bend the knee, Jon is a threat to Dany, and Dany isn’t done killing by a long shot.

And we’re back to visiting Tyrion in captivity, which is not an unfamiliar scenario. There’s a lot of back and forth here, but Tyrion’s last testament is basically I backed the wrong horse and we both know it.

We get a gorgeous bit of Drogon CGI outside the ragged remains of the Red Keep, as AegJon wakes the dragon. He gets snuffled at as if by a faithful and grumpy Doberman, and is allowed to pass.

Dany, meanwhile, is revisiting her visions from the House of the Undying, as she wanders into the throne room though falling ash and snow. There it is, the fucking Iron Throne, all but untouched in the midst of total destruction. Dany gingerly lays a hand upon it, but as she turns to sit, there’s AegJon with the buzzkill.

He probes Dany briefly about the atrocities of the past days, and is confronted with Dany the Wild-eyed True Believer, who blames Cersei for the children she incinerated. Dany is unflappably convinced of her own righteousness, and Jon, to his sorrow, is not. A kiss, a final declaration of love, and a dagger straight to the heart, and the brief reign of Queen Dany is over.

Jon takes it badly, and so does Drogon, who miserably reduces the Iron Throne to slag and flies off into the distance with mom in his back claw. Fade to black.

We return to Tyrion, filthy and more heavily bearded than ever, as the Unsullied drag him from his cell. We end up in the dragon pit with a pavillion of remaining named characters (plus the new Prince of Dorne, I’m assuming), who are meeting to decide the fate of the Seven Kingdoms. There’s a power vacuum to be dealt with, and it is clearly past time to talk about this. Unless you are Edmure Tully, in which case you can sit down and shut the fuck up. (Damn, Sansa, that was cold.) Samwell Tarly, meanwhile, invents representative democracy, which really breaks the tension with a big laugh.

Tyrion, who’s had nothing to do for weeks but grow his beard, dream of wine, and puzzle out the problems of just this occasion, presents a left-field solution: King Bran. Bran, who can see the future, barely blinks at this. It’s Ayes all around until we get to Sansa, who essentially declares herself Queen in the North and dares anyone to say boo. Lord of the Six Kingdoms it is, then.

And Tyrion, for his sins, gets made Hand. And AegJon, for his, gets to take the black for the second time. It’s not fair and no one’s happy, and that is how you know you’ve reached an effective compromise. Or you can ask again in ten years.

And everyone’s hopping on ships. The Unsullied are rolling to Naath, the Dothraki are off to somewhere, and Jon I suppose is off to Eastwatch. And Arya, who has no place in this world, is going to find a new one.

Since we’re tying up loose ends, we get Brienne, resplendent in the armor of the Kingsguard, going through the book of names and touching up Ser Jaime’s pages with a bit of what went on after his dismissal. It’s all true if a bit glossy.

I have never related to Tyrion more than while watching him straighten up the chairs at the table of the small council before the rest of the crew arrives. And we get to see how the remaining named characters have been elevated to fill the various power vacuums at the top. It’s a god damned shame that this is the last ep, since this a small council whose meetings I could actually sit through.

Note to GRRM: I want to someday hear the story of the Jackass and the Honey Comb. We all do.

And back up north, it’s a homecoming of sorts for Ranger Jon, a coronation for Queen Sansa, and a journey begun for the Dread Pirate Arya. And there’s enough space in the CGI budget for a cuddle with Ghost. Awwwww.

And the series ends, by god, in the northern woodlands with the Night’s Watch, right where it began. We have closure and symmetry, if you like that sort of thing.

Thank you, everyone, it’s been fun.

Shortlink: