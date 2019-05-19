Odds on Who will Sit the Iron Throne

I was rooting for the Night King, but I guess he is out of the running now. How smoking sexy hot did he look swaggering into the Godswood to confront Bran though? Anyway, notes on the Night King which might be relevant are that the Children created him with a ritual which involved stabbing him with dragonglass and Dany’s attempt to burn him with dragon fire did not work and he was able to ride the ice dragon. Implication being that he was some sort of zombie undead magic Targeryen.

An average of various betting and stats sites puts the odds for who will sit the Iron Throne at the end of the final season of Game of Thrones as follows:

Arya Stark +3000

Bran Stark -500

Child of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targeryen +3300

Daenerys Targeryen +1500

Gendry Rivers aka Gendry Baratheon +3000

Jon Snow aka Aegon Targeryen +800

Samwell Tarley +5000

Sansa Stark +400

Tyrion Lannister +700

This is Game of Thrones, so they may not feel obligated to conclude the Game of Thrones at the end of season 8. It is possible the Throne will be unclaimed or still in bitter contention or the viewers may simply not have that information. Heck, we don’t even know how much refurbishing that chair is going to need after Dany demolished the Red Keep and King’s Landing. If the writers have a satisfying literary circle, as much of Game of Thrones has been about cycles, then the series could end with a contentious ruler’s wife killing potential bastard claimants and a new Night King.

Arya is a soldier, not a sovereign, although ditto Robert Baratheon. I feel like Arya’s faces ought to come in handy, but no theory how really. I mean, killing Walder Frey didn’t seem like it really required a face swap, so hopefully there will be more to that.

Bran is the odds on favorite by quite a bit, but I feel like he isn’t an option. Yes, Tyrion and Varys had the conversation about how the best ruler is one who does not want it and Bran mentioned he does not really want any more and the Night King did seem to feel like interacting with Bran was pressing. Not sure if this was to turn him undead, kill him, have a good heart to heart chat, have man-on-man zombie sex, or what, as the show didn’t let us in on much of the Night King’s motivations. They sure did rock his styling, though. I mentioned that, right?

It is possible that Dany is pregnant by Jon. The gypsy curse was that she would have no child of living man or something along those lines. (I’m too lazy to google the exact words, but that was the gist of it.) But Jon is not a living man exactly. Only there are some other characters who could be pregnant, so not sure why nobody is betting on a Jaime Lannister and Brienne of Tarth baby or a Gendry Rivers/Gendry Baratheon and Arya Start offspring. I mean, nine months is a lot of time to get into one episode, but the story is epic scale and Jon and Dany only have like a month head start and eight months would also be a lot of time to fast forward in an ep.

Daenerys Targeryen’s house does have the whole Fire and Blood slogan and I think she is like sixteen-years-old at this point in the books, however old Emilia Clarke may be. Have you ever seen how beserk a teenage girl can get if her boyfriend just dumped her and her friends are all being like totally unsupportive and someone just murdered one of her BFFs? While what she did to King’s Landing is pretty horrific, her house has ruled before, and Bronn did give that speech about how the biggest deal rulers are the ones who are the best cutthroats and all around murderers. So she’s got that going for her. Plus a dragon. Could Dany end up the new Night Queen?

If Jon and Dany are dead, which seems fairly likely given Jon’s disappointment with Dany and Dany’s disappointment with Jon, then Gendry’s claim becomes more plausible, especially if one accepts Dany making him a legit Lord. A Gendry and Sansa marriage would probably be acceptable as rulers, at least to a high percentage of the remaining people with a voice. Gendry is Baratheon and Sansa studied at Cersei’s knee, so that would be a tidy literary full circle. Especially if Sansa sends royal loyalists out to murder children or pregnant women, along the lines of Dany, Brienne, and Arya. At least one dangerous bastard (e.g. Gendry in season one) surviving would be nicely circular as well.

Jon has the plus of best birth claim, having a cock, being well-liked across many demographics, and being kinda buds with the dragon, and able to dragon ride. He might be fire-proof. But he hesitated on killing Ygritte, so Dany can take him in a fight.

Why the effing F is effing anybody laying money down to bet on Samwell Tarly? Although what did the Night King want with those babies and does Gilly’s baby have any importance?

Sansa has said she wanted to be Queen since season one. It was why she wanted to go to King’s Landing and be betrothed to Joffrey. As pointed out, the Iron Throne might be under renovation for a while and, if the Lannisters are all dead, then Highgarden is unclaimed and the power is in the North. If Jon’s claim was best, then Sansa becomes plausible despite her gender. If Robert Baratheon was not a usurper, then Gendry is clueless but has a great claim.

Lannisters have a history of killing burn-stuff Targaryans, so possible Tyrion surprise offs Dany. He did have the stones to commit patricide. I’d add that Tyrion’ mom did probably bang a Targaryen, which could make him able to dragon ride and would explain why his dad hated him soooooo much, but Westeros doesn’t seem progressive enough for King Tyrion, so even if he is fire-proof, I don’t think he will end up ruling Westeros. Starks have a history of pulling kingslaying Lannisters off the throne. So that would also be a tidy literary circle.

Or the Game of Thrones writers room might totally Mary Sue it. Or every name character might die. Or both.

