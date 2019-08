Bubble Bobble 11 – The Quest for More Foam

Headline,Music | Filed under Happenings Posted by Forrest

When it comes to photography, a lot of Forrest Black’s and my personal work is counterculture portraits we shoot in our trademark location studios. Since the mid-1990’s, we’ve been dragging professional fashion studio lighting into some of the most unlikely places to immortalize that special energy that only really happens in the right environment on the right night. Yes, this means we’ve shot images for coffee table books and magazines in parking lots, behind pool tables, and while dodging foam cannons. There were SO MANY FOAM CANNONS and SO MUCH FOAM at the most recent Bubble Bobble 11: The Quest for More Foam. When you see bubbles and general soakedness in these images, that would be the aforementioned foam.

Fun fact: enough foam in a room can throw off the way one’s studio lights sync with one’s camera. This is what we get for shooting with studio lighting in a deeply non-studio environment. This unfortunately turned some of the photos we shot during especially damp portions of the evening into basically pitch black rectangles. Fortunately the camera equipment worked most of the night and the jellybean colors and fun vibe were out in force. And I’m not complaining because this is part of why we are able to create images nobody else can.

Members of the Blue Blood VIP will spot Lum and Daizy Cooper being celebratory in these pictures. The event also included a parade of talented deejays and giveaways from MyFreeCams and the issue of AltStar Magazine which Forrest Black and I were fortunate to have some of our Lingerieve photos published in.

The gent with the giant pink mohawk in the photographs below is Clix. Blue Blood VIP members may recognize his name as the photographer with the most cake in shoots with Ultra Happy and others. In addition to putting colorful dessert toppings on colorful raver babes in the desert, Clix knows how to throw a party. I highly recommend any event Clix is involved with. You can see our portraits from a couple of his events at Bubble Bobble 10 and Lingerieve 12, both also held in Arizona.

On Friday, August 16th, you can join 1 Vibe Events, Clix Bag of Tricks, Under Our Umbrella Promotion and Kage Media in celebrating the 13th anniversary of Lingerieve with Wasted Penguinz, plus Dark Mark, Sparrow, Versa, DadJokes, and Silend J at Club Red in Mesa. I’m hoping to head out to Lingerieve 13 myself.

If you are in this photo gallery, please feel welcome to post photos of yourself, but tag us and try not to crop off the credits. I’m a fan of the Insquare Pic and No Crop & Square for Instagram apps for Android. Blue Blood is @BlueBlood on Twitter; and I’m @AmeliaG on Twitter and @realameliag on Instagram and Amelia G on Facebook; and Forrest Black is @ForrestBlack on Twitter and @23blackcats on Instagram and Forrest Black on Facebook. We’d love to connect with you :-)

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits



Messy Behind the Scenes:

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits BTS Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits BTS Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits BTS

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits BTS Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits BTS Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits BTS

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits BTS Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits BTS Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits BTS

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits BTS Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits BTS Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits BTS

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits BTS Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits BTS Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits BTS

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits BTS Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits BTS Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits BTS

Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits BTS Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits BTS Bubble Bobble 11 Rave Portraits BTS





Shortlink: