SERAPH Photo Book Allan Amato Kickstarter

Photographer Allan Amato is working on the sequel to his acclaimed SLIP book. SERAPH is a hardcover coffee table art book, featuring bold nude portraits of bold women ranging from Blue Blood models April Flores and Jiz Lee to my sister Wesleyan alum Amanda Palmer (whose book cover Allan shot) and more. The project also features collaborations with a number of other visual artists, including notably David Mack and Bill Sienkiewicz. In a bit of odd synchronicity, I unearthed my comic book collection this week, while actually searching for an item for a shoot with Allan Amato, and, during the time period I was really into comics, the way Sienkiewicz approached painting Elektra was an incredible game-changer, forever changing the bar of what could be done visually in the medium. But I digress.

The important point here is that there are two days left to back Allan Amato’s SERAPH Kickstarter. Available goodies include limited edition books, specialty art prints, a mini documentary, and original art. Highly recommended.

Strength Laid Bare. A hardcover book of nude portraiture with art and typography by David Mack. Cover model – Stoya

