Cirque Sexualle: Artiste with the Pleasure Chest

Forrest Black and I will be showing some Flashback Friday art this evening at The Pleasure Chest in Los Angeles. Our pieces were shot on film and hand-printed in a color darkroom by us. (Color darkroom is a lot like black and white, except you have to do everything in total darkness.) The work we are showing is custom matted and framed and one of a kind, as the photographic paper these are printed is no longer even made. In addition to showing framed photographs of luminaries including Lilith Stabbs, Damon Knight, Vida de Ville, and Jade-blue Eclipse, we will have copies on hand of our California Deathrock coffee table art book and Barely Evil magazine. And we’ll be hanging out feeling sociable, so please come say hello :-)

The Pleasure Chest is the most venerable adult store in the United States, plus it is sex positive and welcoming to genders and orientations across the spectrum. So we are super pleased that Brian included us in this event. Thanks!

Join us for an artistic exploration of sensual delights, with a rope tying demonstration/mini-workshop by Orpheus Black, followed by a drink and draw session with live models (B.Y.O. art supplies). There will be refreshments, a prize raffle, and a pop-up art gallery featuring erotic artworks by: Miss Brightside

Pina

Dan Litzinger

Forrest Black

B2rianLS We do not offer advance registration or reserved seating for free workshops or events. Attendance is on a first come, first served basis. Early arrival is recommended to secure your spot! Art

Free Admission The Pleasure Chest Los Angeles

7733 Santa Monica Blvd

West Hollywood, California, CA 90046

(323) 650-1022

Street and parking lot parking

Since 1971, The Pleasure Chest has firmly believed that everyone has a fundamental right to pursue sexual fulfillment. We support our community’s sexual growth and exploration by providing a fun, educational, and specialized experience.

