Lingerieve 12 This Weekend, Sponsored by MyFreeCams

Lingerieve 12 is this weekend! Forrest Black and yours truly will be shooting some portraits there, like we did for Bubble Bobble, the foam party from the same 1 Vibe Events and friends team. This is Lingerieve’s 12th year and the event has had a storied history. Blue Blood VIP members and Ultra Happy fans (Ultra Happy Alarm coffee table art book coming this winter from Blue Blood!) will recognize Clix MessyHot’s dessert topping rave stylings in the live sploshing show from one of the recent years of the event. This year, the event is sponsored by MyFreeCams and rumor has it that there may be some live streaming of hot kandi girls from a secret location at the party!

Lady Faith Lingerieve

