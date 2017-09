Circlet Press 25th Anniversary Best Erotic SciFi Anthology

My compatriot Cecilia Tan just launched a Kickstarter for a 25 year anniversary Best Of anthology of stories she has published with Circlet Press. I’m figuring that readers who enjoy Blue Blood probably enjoy erotic science fiction with a literary pansexual approach, so I recommend checking it out. Cecilia is a pioneer in this genre, from back before paranormal romance was a thing.

