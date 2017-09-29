My XBiz Noms

Hey there XBiz members pals, please nom Barely Evil in the Niche category if you can or Blue Blood in Photography <3

Or maybe Specialty would be better than Niche, as we regularly get nominated in Niche and then lose to someone in a more mainstream huge niche. You decide.

Let me know if there is a category you’d like a vote in that I can help with :) So far, I have cast votes for Aiden Starr for Best Director – Body of Work, AltPorn.Net for Best Fan Site, MyFreeCams for Best Cam Site – North America, and The Pleasure Chest for Best Chain Retailer. Edit: I cast a vote for GroobyVR in the Best Scene – Virtual Reality category.

BarelyEvil.com is a great pick for the Niche category because we’ve worked with really incredible talent this year, as well as launching the companion Barely Evil Magazine. BlueBlood.com has always been a big proponent of magazine quality photography.

XBiz Awards

