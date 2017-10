Malicious Creatures Site Live

The always stylish Malice McMunn launched her Malicious Creatures clothing line this past holiday season at Forgotten Saints. (I should find the snapshots from the fashion line launch party.) For those not in Los Angeles, though, there is now a Malicious Creatures web site! I proudly wear a couple of the T-shirts and Forrest Black and I were thrilled to shoot Malice’s lovely tattooed boobs for her “Free the Malice” Tee. Check it out!

Shortlink: